Open Menu

Lavrov To Visit Thailand Saturday, To Hold Talks With Thai Counterpart - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Lavrov to Visit Thailand Saturday, to Hold Talks With Thai Counterpart - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to Thailand on July 15, with the program including talks with his Thai counterpart, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"On July 15, the Russian foreign minister will visit Thailand and will hold talks with ...

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai in the city of Phuket," the ministry said in a statement.

The sides plan to discuss bilateral relations, prospects for building up trade, economic and investment ties, expanding cooperation in the field of culture and tourism, as well as international and regional issues, ways to deepen cooperation on multilateral platforms, the statement read.

"The ministers will also take part in the ceremony of the official opening of the Russian Consulate General in Phuket," the ministry added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Thailand Russia Visit Phuket July

Recent Stories

Saud Shakeel gears up for his first away Test

Saud Shakeel gears up for his first away Test

22 minutes ago

ACC Men’s emerging teams Asia Cup 2023: Dahani’s five-wicket haul leads Paki ..

32 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways ..

Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways to enhance cooperation and tra ..

2 hours ago
 Level Up Your Summer with the realme Narzo 50

Level Up Your Summer with the realme Narzo 50

2 hours ago
 Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspire ..

Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspires fans

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual c ..

Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual check-in service for People of ..

3 hours ago
PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nu ..

PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nuclear power plant in Mianwali

3 hours ago
 DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooper ..

DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooperation to fulfil Dubai&#039;s s ..

3 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Chad to UAE

4 hours ago
 PTI forward bloc leader Gul bar Khan becomes Gilgi ..

PTI forward bloc leader Gul bar Khan becomes Gilgit-Baltistan's CM

4 hours ago
 Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pak ..

Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pakistan within next 12 hours

4 hours ago
 IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budg ..

IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budget for second review

4 hours ago

More Stories From World