Lavrov to Visit Thailand Saturday, to Hold Talks With Thai Counterpart - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to Thailand on July 15, with the program including talks with his Thai counterpart, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"On July 15, the Russian foreign minister will visit Thailand and will hold talks with ...

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai in the city of Phuket," the ministry said in a statement.

The sides plan to discuss bilateral relations, prospects for building up trade, economic and investment ties, expanding cooperation in the field of culture and tourism, as well as international and regional issues, ways to deepen cooperation on multilateral platforms, the statement read.

"The ministers will also take part in the ceremony of the official opening of the Russian Consulate General in Phuket," the ministry added.