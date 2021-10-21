Lavrov to Visit Tromso Next Week for Barents Euro-Arctic Council Ministerial - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Norway's Tromso from October 25-26 to participate in the 18th ministerial session of the Barents Euro-Arctic Council (BEAC), the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Norway's Tromso from October 25-26 to participate in the 18th ministerial session of the Barents Euro-Arctic Council (BEAC), the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"From October 25-26, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit the city of Tromso in Norway to participate in the 18th ministerial session of the BEAC," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The meeting is supposed to sum up the results of Norway's two-year BEAC chairmanship.

The ministers plan to discuss ways to further strengthen regional cooperation within the council.

"The session will conclude with the adoption of a joint declaration, which will stipulate the key areas of BEAC work in the field of economic cooperation, transport, logistics, environmental protection, combating climate change, healthcare, cooperation among youth and indigenous peoples, as well as improving coordination between regional northern councils," Zakharova added.