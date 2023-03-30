UrduPoint.com

Lavrov To Visit Turkey On April 6-7, Discuss Situation In Ukraine, Syria - Moscow

Published March 30, 2023

Lavrov to Visit Turkey on April 6-7, Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Syria - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Turkey on April 6-7 to discuss Moscow-Ankara relations, situation in Ukraine and Syria, and other issues with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On April 6-7, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Turkey at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart," Zakharova told reporters.

According to the spokeswoman, the ministers will discuss bilateral issues, trade, energy and tourism cooperation.

"There will be a thorough exchange of views on topical issues of the regional and international agenda, including the current situation in Ukraine, the Syrian and Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, as well as in Central Asia and Afghanistan," Zakharova added.

