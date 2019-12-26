UrduPoint.com
Lavrov To Visit Uzbekistan Jan 12-13 To Discuss Bilateral Cooperation - Foreign Ministry

Thu 26th December 2019

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Uzbekistan from January 12-13, 2020, to discuss the development of bilateral relations and to assess the implementation of projects agreed upon during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the Asian country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Uzbekistan from January 12-13, 2020, to discuss the development of bilateral relations and to assess the implementation of projects agreed upon during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the Asian country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On January 12-13 next year, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Uzbekistan. The minister will be received by the Uzbek president [Shavkat Mirziyoyev] and discussions will be held with the Uzbek foreign minister [Abdulaziz Kamilov] ... They will pay particular attention to the implementation of agreements made during the Russian president's state visit to Uzbekistan last October, as well as preparation for a number of high-ranking events scheduled for 2020," Zakharova said during a press briefing.

During the talks, the officials will discuss a wide range of issues, including political, economic, trade, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, according to the spokeswoman.

Zakharova also revealed that Lavrov and Kamilov planned to sign an agreement between the foreign ministries of both countries to strengthen policy coordination in regional and global affairs.

Summarizing the relationship and cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan, Zakharova said that confidence was high among both parties.

"These interactions are a reflection of the level of confidence both parties have in the strategic partnership and alliance between Russia and Uzbekistan," the spokeswoman remarked.

Lavrov will also visit the recently opened Tashkent branch of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations. The top diplomat will speak to both faculty and students at the educational institute which opened on December 9.

Earlier on Thursday, Uzbek officials revealed plans of Mirziyoyev's visit to Russia, tentatively scheduled for February 5, 2020. First Deputy Foreign Minister Ilhomjon Nematov stated that the Uzbek president placed huge importance on strengthening relations with Russia.

Putin visited the Uzbek capital of Tashkent in October 2018 to attend the first Uzbek-Russian interregional forum. During the talks, President Mirziyoyev stated that he expected trade between the two countries to reach $10 billion in the coming years.

