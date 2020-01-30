UrduPoint.com
Lavrov To Visit Venezuela Feb 7, Meet With President Maduro - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will on February 7 visit Venezuela, where he will meet with President Nicolas Maduro, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will on February 7 visit Venezuela, where he will meet with President Nicolas Maduro, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"On February 7, the Russian foreign minister will pay a visit to Venezuela, talks are scheduled with the country's executive vice president and foreign minister. The Russian foreign minister will be received by Venezuelan President Mr. [Nicolas] Maduro," Zakharova said at a briefing.

