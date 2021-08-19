Lavrov to Visit Vienna From August 25-26, Meet With Kurz - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to Vienna from August 25-26 to hold negotiations with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and attend headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"From August 25-26, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Vienna, he plans to hold negotiations with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, with the minister for European and foreign affairs, and meetings with participants of the Russian-Austrian Sochi Dialogue civil society forum and representatives of Austria's business circles. He also plans to visit the IAEA headquarters," Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.