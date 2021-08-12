UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Told Motegi Tokyo's Claims On Mishustin's Visit To Sakhalin Unacceptable - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) In his recent conversation with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov qualified as unacceptable Tokyo's assessment of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's visit to the Sakhalin region, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Nikolay Lanokhin, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"As for Lavrov's conversation with his Japanese counterpart, he provided exhaustive answers to all of the questions of the Japanese side, regarding Tokyo's reaction to .

.. Mishustin's visit to the Sakhalin region in particular. Lavrov pointed directly to the inadmissibility of such statements. At the same time, he confirmed the Russian side's intention to continue the effort to maintain joint economic activities in the Southern Kurils in line with orders of the two countries' leaders," Lanokhin said.

On July 26, Japan's permanent deputy foreign minister, Takeo Mori, summoned Russian Ambassador in Tokyo Mikhail Galuzin to lodge a protest over Mishustin's visit to the Kuril Islands.

