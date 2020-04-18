Lavrov Touched Upon Evacuation of Russian Schoolchildren From US in Talks With Pompeo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov touched upon the organization of evacuation of Russian schoolchildren from the United States in a conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Some pressing international problems and issues on the bilateral agenda were touched upon, including the organization of evacuation of Russian citizens from the United States, including those who participated in educational programs for secondary school students," the ministry said.

Earlier this week, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that several dozen schoolchildren from Russia were in a difficult situation in the United States. They arrived in the country in fall as part of a program that was suspended due to the coronavirus. At the same time, the ministry emphasized that it had not been notified of any programs involving the travel of Russian students to the United States.