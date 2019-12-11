- Home
- Lavrov-Trump Meeting Important, But We Can't Talk of Changes in Russia-US Ties Yet- Peskov
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:04 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The fact that US President Donald Trump received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is an important point, but so far we can't talk about positive shifts in bilateral relations, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.
"This is certainly an important point. Here, of course, the very fact that the Russian minister was received by the US president is an important point. Another thing is that, of course, we cannot talk about any positive, let's say, shifts in our bilateral relations yet, but such contacts are important," Peskov told reporters.