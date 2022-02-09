Lavrov, Truss to Discuss Security Guarantees on Thursday - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his UK counterpart, Liz Truss, will discuss issues related to security guarantees on Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his UK counterpart, Liz Truss, will discuss issues related to security guarantees on Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"During the meeting, it is planned to discuss the state and prospects of bilateral relations, exchange views on topical issues on the international and regional agenda, with an emphasis on European security and the issue of developing long-term, legally-binding guarantees for the security of our country," Zakharova told a briefing.