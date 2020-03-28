Lavrov, UAE Foreign Minister Discuss Repatriation of Russians Amid Virus Crisis

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Al Nahyan discussed in phone talks on Friday cooperation in the repatriation of Russian citizens from the UAE amid the spread of COVID-19 infection, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

"During the talks, urgent issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed in the interests of completing the speedy repatriation of Russian citizens from the UAE, who expressed the desire to return to their homeland amid the coronavirus emergency situation," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian Consulate General in Dubai and the northern emirates of the UAE earlier reported that the Russian air carriers had repatriated more than 2,500 Russian tourists in less than a day from Dubai with the help of the Russian diplomatic missions to the UAE.