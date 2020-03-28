UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov, UAE Foreign Minister Discuss Repatriation Of Russians Amid Virus Crisis

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 12:33 AM

Lavrov, UAE Foreign Minister Discuss Repatriation of Russians Amid Virus Crisis

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Al Nahyan discussed in phone talks on Friday cooperation in the repatriation of Russian citizens from the UAE amid the spread of COVID-19 infection, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Al Nahyan discussed in phone talks on Friday cooperation in the repatriation of Russian citizens from the UAE amid the spread of COVID-19 infection, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the talks, urgent issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed in the interests of completing the speedy repatriation of Russian citizens from the UAE, who expressed the desire to return to their homeland amid the coronavirus emergency situation," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian Consulate General in Dubai and the northern emirates of the UAE earlier reported that the Russian air carriers had repatriated more than 2,500 Russian tourists in less than a day from Dubai with the help of the Russian diplomatic missions to the UAE.

Related Topics

Russia UAE Dubai United Arab Emirates From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

#GreaterThanCorona campaign from Sharjah to the wo ..

1 hour ago

Russia to Continue Supporting Venezuela Amid Sanct ..

3 minutes ago

England's Chief Medical Officer Enters Self-Isolat ..

21 minutes ago

Britain Prime Minister tests positive for virus as ..

21 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases witness decline in Lahore: Dr Ya ..

21 minutes ago

Stuck circus 'overwhelmed' by generosity amid viru ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.