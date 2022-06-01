Lavrov, UAE Foreign Minister Note Close Coordination Within OPEC+ - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Emirati counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, noted at a meeting in Saudi Arabia the close coordination of the two countries within the OPEC+ deal to stabilize energy prices, the Russian Foreign Ministry said following the meeting.

The ministerial meeting took place on Wednesday in Riyadh on the sidelines of the 5th round of the ministerial meeting of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council strategic dialogue. On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that a number of OPEC members were weighing suspending Russia from the OPEC+ oil production deal amid Western sanctions against Moscow.

"Close coordination between Russia and the UAE on the OPEC Plus platform was noted in the interests of stabilizing and predicting world energy prices," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

In addition, the ministers "stated with satisfaction the continuing positive dynamics of bilateral trade, mutually beneficial cooperation in the investment sphere" and conducted an inventory of ties in the fields of industry, energy, and transport, with an emphasis on the implementation of current and future projects.

"Considerable attention was paid to the situation in Ukraine. Lavrov informed his Emirati counterpart in detail about the progress of Russia's special military operation to protect the republics of Donbas," the ministry explained.