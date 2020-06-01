UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, UN Chief Discuss COVID-19, Developments In Syria, Libya - Russian Foreign Ministry

Mon 01st June 2020 | 09:51 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have discussed, in a phone conversation, the coronavirus pandemic, and the developments in Syria and Libya, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

"During the conversation, special attention was paid to the problematic of Syrian and Libyan settlement, with a focus on certain aspects of UN activities, and on the global organization's reaction to the consequences of the pandemic of the novel coronavirus infection," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov and Guterres have exchanged opinions on the situation on the ground in Syria, including on the Russian-Turkish effort to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

"They have noted the threat of increasing terrorist activities in Syria amid the coronavirus pandemic, stressing the need to ensure solid security and stability in the country, based on restoring its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the ministry went on to say.

"The Russian side has noted the need to urgently solve the issue of the leadership of the UN mission in Libya amid the continuing degradation of the situation in the country," the statement read on.

Lavrov confirmed Russia's support for the UN effort to coordinate the response to the coronavirus pandemic, including its socioeconomic consequences.

