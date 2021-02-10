UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov, UN Chief Discuss Situation In Syria, Fight Against Pandemic - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 12:40 AM

Lavrov, UN Chief Discuss Situation in Syria, Fight Against Pandemic - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the sides discussed the Syrian settlement and efforts to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The sides exchanged views in detail on topical issues of the international agenda, including the Syrian settlement, tasks to counter the coronavirus pandemic, climate change problems and the UN's practical work in these areas," the statement said.

Lavrov and Guterres paid special attention to the current situation "on the ground" in the Syrian settlement with an emphasis on the need to intensify international humanitarian assistance without politicization and preconditions.

"In this regard, the Russian side emphasized the particular importance of fulfilling the call of UN Secretary-General Guterres to ease and suspend unilateral sanctions amid the coronavirus pandemic," the ministry said.

The sides also confirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening Russia's interaction with the UN system to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egyptian President congratulates UAE on Hope Probe ..

13 minutes ago

FNC approves bill on genetic resources

28 minutes ago

UAE leaders receive congratulations on Hope Probe& ..

28 minutes ago

Emirati 'Hope' probe nears Mars

32 minutes ago

Berlusconi emerges to back Draghi as Italy's new P ..

33 minutes ago

'Political decrees' show Maluana Fazl's dual stand ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.