Lavrov, UN Chief Discuss Situation in Syria, Fight Against Pandemic - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the sides discussed the Syrian settlement and efforts to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The sides exchanged views in detail on topical issues of the international agenda, including the Syrian settlement, tasks to counter the coronavirus pandemic, climate change problems and the UN's practical work in these areas," the statement said.

Lavrov and Guterres paid special attention to the current situation "on the ground" in the Syrian settlement with an emphasis on the need to intensify international humanitarian assistance without politicization and preconditions.

"In this regard, the Russian side emphasized the particular importance of fulfilling the call of UN Secretary-General Guterres to ease and suspend unilateral sanctions amid the coronavirus pandemic," the ministry said.

The sides also confirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening Russia's interaction with the UN system to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.