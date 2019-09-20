Lavrov, UN Chief Discuss Talks on Syria - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres by phone the situation in the Persian Gulf and the results of the fifth trilateral meeting of the heads of states-guarantors of the Astana process on Syria in Ankara, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres by phone the situation in the Persian Gulf and the results of the fifth trilateral meeting of the heads of states-guarantors of the Astana process on Syria in Ankara , the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday.

"Urgent issues on the agenda of the global organization were discussed. Particular attention was paid to the tasks of facilitating the Syrian settlement in the light of the results of the fifth trilateral meeting of the heads of states-guarantors of the Astana process in Ankara on September 12 this year, as well as the situation in the Persian Gulf area," it said.