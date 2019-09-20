UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov, UN Chief Discuss Talks On Syria - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 11:43 PM

Lavrov, UN Chief Discuss Talks on Syria - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres by phone the situation in the Persian Gulf and the results of the fifth trilateral meeting of the heads of states-guarantors of the Astana process on Syria in Ankara, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres by phone the situation in the Persian Gulf and the results of the fifth trilateral meeting of the heads of states-guarantors of the Astana process on Syria in Ankara, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday.

"Urgent issues on the agenda of the global organization were discussed. Particular attention was paid to the tasks of facilitating the Syrian settlement in the light of the results of the fifth trilateral meeting of the heads of states-guarantors of the Astana process in Ankara on September 12 this year, as well as the situation in the Persian Gulf area," it said.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Astana Ankara September

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

29 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

43 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

44 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

44 minutes ago

EMAC, DMCA &amp; BIMCO to participate in second Du ..

58 minutes ago

82.4pc surge in Abu Dhabi Ports’ container volum ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.