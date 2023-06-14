UrduPoint.com

Lavrov, UN Envoy Discuss Transferring Geneva Talks On Syria To Another Country - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Lavrov, UN Envoy Discuss Transferring Geneva Talks on Syria to Another Country - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with the UN's special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, the possibility of transferring the talks between the Syrian authorities and the opposition from Geneva to a different country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Wednesday.

"Yes, of course," Bogdanov said, commenting on whether the parties discussed the transfer of the Geneva talks between the Syrian authorities and the opposition to another place.

The diplomat did not give any further details, adding that some Arab countries and Persian Gulf countries proposed to host the talks, and all proposals are being considered now.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Geneva All From Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..

AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship2023 kicks off Friday

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims t ..

Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims to smooth experience at DXB

12 minutes ago
 Affordability Meets High-end Performance: realme N ..

Affordability Meets High-end Performance: realme Narzo 50 Now Available for PKR ..

19 minutes ago
 Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

1 hour ago
 PM to embark two-day official visit to Azerbaijan ..

PM to embark two-day official visit to Azerbaijan from today

2 hours ago
 Nigeria boat accident kills at least 100 people

Nigeria boat accident kills at least 100 people

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.