Lavrov, UN Envoy Discuss Transferring Geneva Talks on Syria to Another Country - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with the UN's special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, the possibility of transferring the talks between the Syrian authorities and the opposition from Geneva to a different country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Wednesday.

"Yes, of course," Bogdanov said, commenting on whether the parties discussed the transfer of the Geneva talks between the Syrian authorities and the opposition to another place.

The diplomat did not give any further details, adding that some Arab countries and Persian Gulf countries proposed to host the talks, and all proposals are being considered now.