UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov, UN Envoy For Alliance Of Civilizations Discuss Holding Of Int'l Conference In 2022

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

Lavrov, UN Envoy for Alliance of Civilizations Discuss Holding of Int'l Conference in 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos Cuyaube on Tuesday discussed preparations for the International Conference of Heads of States on Intercultural and Interreligious Dialogue, which is expected to be held in Moscow next year.

"The talks centered around preparations of the International Conference of Heads of States, Parliamentarians and Representatives of the World Religions on Intercultural and Interreligious Dialogue for the Benefit of Peace and Mankind, which will be held in Russia in 2022 by the Inter-Parliamentary Union under the aegis of the United Nations," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The sides also discussed the UN efforts in strengthening inter-civilizational and interreligious dialogue, contributing to the prevention of conflicts on civilizational, ethnic and confessional grounds.

Lavrov, on his part, stressed the importance of steps taken in this direction by Russia.

United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, established in 2005, aims to eradicate extremism by establishing an interethnic, intercultural and interreligious dialogue between nations.

Related Topics

World United Nations Moscow Russia Alliance

Recent Stories

China-Philippines cooperation promotes economic re ..

50 seconds ago

GNSS winter school to start from Feb 22

52 seconds ago

Biden must end Trump's 'shameful' Central America ..

53 seconds ago

Condition of Chinese trapped miners improve after ..

3 minutes ago

Two proclaimed offenders arrested in sialkot

3 minutes ago

Hangu police recover 7kg drugs, non-custom car in ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.