MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos Cuyaube on Tuesday discussed preparations for the International Conference of Heads of States on Intercultural and Interreligious Dialogue, which is expected to be held in Moscow next year.

"The talks centered around preparations of the International Conference of Heads of States, Parliamentarians and Representatives of the World Religions on Intercultural and Interreligious Dialogue for the Benefit of Peace and Mankind, which will be held in Russia in 2022 by the Inter-Parliamentary Union under the aegis of the United Nations," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The sides also discussed the UN efforts in strengthening inter-civilizational and interreligious dialogue, contributing to the prevention of conflicts on civilizational, ethnic and confessional grounds.

Lavrov, on his part, stressed the importance of steps taken in this direction by Russia.

United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, established in 2005, aims to eradicate extremism by establishing an interethnic, intercultural and interreligious dialogue between nations.