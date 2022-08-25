Lavrov, UN Envoy for Syria Meet in Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with UN Special Representative for Syria Geir Pedersen on Thursday in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On August 25, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov received the special envoy of the UN Secretary General for Syria, Geir Pedersen, who is in Moscow," the ministry said.

In the course of a thorough conversation, the two dimplomats had a substantive discussion took place on topical aspects of a comprehensive Syrian settlement with an emphasis on advancing the political process led and carried out by the Syrians themselves with the assistance of the UN, as provided for by UNSCR 2254, it said.

"Particular attention was paid to the activities of the Intra-Syrian Constitutional Committee, formed by decision of the participants in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi in 2018.

At the same time, the importance of continuing a rhythmic and productive dialogue at this negotiation platform was confirmed," the ministry added.

The tasks of contributing to the normalization of the social and economic situation in Syria were discussed as well.

"In this context, the need was noted for providing humanitarian assistance to all Syrians in need throughout Syria without discrimination, politicization and preconditions on the basis of respect for the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the country," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.