Lavrov, UN Envoy For Syria To Discuss July 5 Syrian Crisis Settlement - Moscow

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 06:33 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen will discuss in Moscow on Friday all the issues related to Syrian crisis settlement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On July 5, tomorrow, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry will receive UN Special Envoy for Syria Pedersen.

During the upcoming consultations, they are expected to discuss the whole range of issues related to the Syrian [crisis] settlement, including the current situation on the ground, taking into consideration the need to continue fighting terrorism, as well as humanitarian assistance, with a focus on creating conditions for Syrian refugees' return," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Lavrov and Pedersen are also expected to touch upon the Syrian constitutional committee, the formation of which is currently being finalized, the spokeswoman added.

