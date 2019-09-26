UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, UN Secretary-General Discuss Situation In Persian Gulf - Russian Foreign Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 08:27 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the latest developments in the Persian Gulf on the sidelines of the ongoing high-level week of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

"There was a substantive exchange of views on the most pressing issues of the international agenda, including the situation in Syria, the Persian Gulf and other regional and international problems," the ministerial statement said.

According to the statement, Lavrov and Guterres also addressed current threats to multipolarity and strategic stability, as well as Russia's cooperation with the UN Secretariat.

Tensions have escalated in the Persian Gulf over the past several months due to the standoff between Iran and the United States. A series of attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman and Hormuz Strait has worsened the situation, with Washington and its allies placing the blame on Iran. Tehran has refuted all accusations.

