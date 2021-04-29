UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, UN Secretary General Will Meet In Moscow On May 12 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 06:34 PM

Lavrov, UN Secretary General Will Meet in Moscow on May 12 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet in Moscow with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on May 12, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet in Moscow with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on May 12, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"On May 12, as part of a working visit to Moscow, UN Secretary General, Mr.

Guterres, will hold detailed talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," she said at a briefing.

On May 7, Lavrov will take part in a video conference meeting of the UN Security Council on the topic of maintaining multilateralism in international relations.

"During the event, it is planned to discuss ways to expand international cooperation in solving key global problems," Zakharova noted.

