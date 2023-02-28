UrduPoint.com

Lavrov, UN Special Envoy For Damascus Discuss Aid To Quake-Hit Syria - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Lavrov, UN Special Envoy for Damascus Discuss Aid to Quake-Hit Syria - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen held a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss mobilizing international assistance to help Damascus overcome the consequences of the recent devastating earthquakes, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"A detailed exchange of views was held considering the current situation in Syria and around it. Special attention was paid to the pressing humanitarian issues such as mobilizing international assistance, in particular, to overcome the consequences of the earthquake, provide comprehensive assistance to all affected Syrians without discrimination, politicization and preliminary terms," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the talks, Moscow also stressed the need to coordinate efforts of the UN specialized agencies with Damascus in accordance with the UN General Assembly's Resolution 46/182, which provides for the leading principles of humanitarian coordination, and to respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria.

"The imperative was underscored to lift all the illegal unilateral sanctions against Syria, which are impending humanitarian activities and affecting the life of Syrian citizens," the statement read.

The parties also discussed various issues related to the promotion of the political process, led and carried out by the Syrians themselves with the support of the United Nations, the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

On February 6, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by massive magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes and a series of aftershocks that caused massive casualties and destruction, killed thousands of people and injured many more. In Turkey, the disaster claimed the lives of over 44,000 people. The Syrian Health Ministry has said that the final death toll from the earthquake in the government-controlled part of Syria reached 1,414 people, but the United Nations has estimated the total number of deaths in the country at 8,500.

