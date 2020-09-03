Lavrov, UN Special Envoy For Syria To Hold Talks In Moscow On Thursday
Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in Moscow on Thursday.
The sides are expected to discuss the state of affairs at the Syrian Constitutional Committee and the current situation in the Arab country Syria.
The in-person talks come after the Syrian Constitutional Committee wrapped up its third meeting on Saturday.