UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov, UN Special Envoy For Syria To Hold Talks In Moscow On Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:10 AM

Lavrov, UN Special Envoy for Syria to Hold Talks in Moscow on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in Moscow on Thursday.

The sides are expected to discuss the state of affairs at the Syrian Constitutional Committee and the current situation in the Arab country Syria.

The in-person talks come after the Syrian Constitutional Committee wrapped up its third meeting on Saturday.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Moscow Russia Arab

Recent Stories

UAE Press: UAE’s timely assistance wins hearts

50 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 3 September 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

12 hours ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

12 hours ago

UAE caused 'maximum suffering' for Qataris, UN cou ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.