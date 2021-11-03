UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Unable To Take Part In Potential Normandy 4 Meeting In Near Future - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's work schedule does not allow him to take part in a potential ministerial meeting of the Normandy Four in near future, the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday

"Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's work schedule in the near future does not allow him to take part in the potential ministerial meeting of the Normandy Four," Zakharova told a press conference.

