Lavrov Unable to Take Part in UN Conference on Disarmament Due to EU Sanctions - Moscow

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov wanted to attend the UN Conference on Disarmament in Geneva in person, but this impossible due to EU sanctions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"First of all, let me convey the welcoming words on behalf of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who hoped to personally take part in the work of the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva. However, this turned out to be impossible due to the unilateral illegitimate restrictions imposed by the European Union," Ryabkov said at the Geneva Conference on Disarmament.

Such actions of the EU are an attempt to evade an honest dialogue designed to contribute to the long-term strengthening of global security and stability, the diplomat added.