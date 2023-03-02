UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Unable To Take Part In UN Conference On Disarmament Due To EU Sanctions - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Lavrov Unable to Take Part in UN Conference on Disarmament Due to EU Sanctions - Moscow

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov wanted to attend the UN Conference on Disarmament in Geneva in person, but this impossible due to EU sanctions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"First of all, let me convey the welcoming words on behalf of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who hoped to personally take part in the work of the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva. However, this turned out to be impossible due to the unilateral illegitimate restrictions imposed by the European Union," Ryabkov said at the Geneva Conference on Disarmament.

Such actions of the EU are an attempt to evade an honest dialogue designed to contribute to the long-term strengthening of global security and stability, the diplomat added.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia European Union Geneva All

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Auth ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade

30 minutes ago
 Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

30 minutes ago
 DMCC Crypto Centre, DWF Labs collaborate to attrac ..

DMCC Crypto Centre, DWF Labs collaborate to attract a new stream of crypto firms ..

30 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SRTIP &#039;F ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SRTIP &#039;Free Zone Authority&#039;

30 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre confirms successf ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre confirms successful launch of Zayed Ambition 2

30 minutes ago
 Rupee loses over Rs18.89 against Dollar interbank ..

Rupee loses over Rs18.89 against Dollar interbank trade today

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.