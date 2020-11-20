(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay discussed by the possibilities of using UNESCO's potential to resolve the humanitarian situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay discussed by the possibilities of using UNESCO's potential to resolve the humanitarian situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Topical issues of cooperation between Russia and UNESCO were discussed. Special attention was paid to the possibilities of using the potential of UNESCO to assist in resolving the humanitarian situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in particular, in the field of protection and protection of cultural monuments and religious sites affected by hostilities and acts of vandalism. and the restoration of the educational system in the region. The Russian side expressed support for the initiative of Audrey Azoulay to send a preparatory mission to the region to study practical possibilities of working in these areas in agreement with the interested parties," the statement says.

The parties also reaffirmed the importance of the early start of the implementation of the memorandum between UNESCO and the Hermitage Museum on cooperation in the protection and restoration of cultural property in conflict zones in the middle East, especially in Syria's Aleppo and Palmyra.

"The Russian minister has underlined the role of UNESCO in ensuring a truly universal approach to promoting international cooperation in the spheres of the organization's competence, which is very important in a situation where a number of states are acting under the flag of 'multilateralism' with initiatives that are not based on the collective development of generally acceptable positions, and are trying to abuse UNESCO's authority," the ministry added.

Lavrov and Azoulay agreed to continue contacts.