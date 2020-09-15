UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Urged Maas To Abandon Further Politicization Of Situation With Navalny - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:46 PM

Lavrov Urged Maas to Abandon Further Politicization of Situation With Navalny - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov urged his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, to abandon further politicization of the situation with Alexey Navalny, the Russian Foreign Ministry said following a phone conversation between the ministers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov urged his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, to abandon further politicization of the situation with Alexey Navalny, the Russian Foreign Ministry said following a phone conversation between the ministers.

"Lavrov urged his colleague to refrain from further politicizing the situation with Navalny. At the same time, it was said that we could not be satisfied with references to the 'independence' of the justice authorities and the need to hold approvals with Navalny himself or with his relatives and friends, which are used in contradiction with the said Convention as obstacles to the admission of Russian criminologists and doctors to the materials available in Germany on his illness and treatment," the statement says.

"As for the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), to which Germany is referring Russia in this case, the use of its platform by the German side to clarify it should not serve as an obstacle to building bilateral cooperation both within its framework and through the well-established generally accepted legal assistance channels, as required by the obligations of the parties under the 1959 European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters and the protocols thereto," it says.

At the same time, the ministers agreed to continue the dialogue on these and other issues of the Russian-German and international agenda.

