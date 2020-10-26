Lavrov Urges Athens, Ankara to Defuse Tensions in East Mediterranean as Soon as Possible

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Russia calls on Greece and Turkey to take measures as soon as possible to defuse tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, and is ready to become a mediator in resolving the crisis if the parties show interest in this, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"It is necessary to take measures as soon as possible to defuse tensions and move to the settlement of all problems arising here ” and there are many of them ” via negotiations directly between the parties concerned.

This also applies to issues that are governed by the 1982 Convention on the Law of the Sea, including issues where the rights of neighboring states intersect and demand a negotiated solution via direct dialogue," Lavrov said at a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The minister noted that Moscow had stable and good relations with the countries in the region.

"If there is the will and interest of our partners, we will be ready to help in every possible way to normalize the situation here," Lavrov added.