Lavrov Urges Borrell to Ensure That EU Countries Do Not Provoke Confrontations in Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell to take measures to prevent European Union member states from provoking confrontations between the Belarusian government and the opposition, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The conversation was dedicated to the situation in Belarus. Both sides stressed the need for its settlement by the Belarusians themselves, without foreign interference. Lavrov drew Borrell's attention to the actions of individual EU member states that contradict this principle, and urged him to take measures to stop provoking confrontations between the Belarusian government and the opposition," the Foreign Ministry said.

The Russian top diplomat and the EU's official also talked about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, and ways to preserve it.

"The absence of any legal conditions for the US initiatives in the UN Security Council on issues related to the implementation of the JCPOA ... which was officially abandoned by Washington in 2018, was confirmed [by both sides]," the Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov and Borrell also exchanged views on some pressing issues of Russia-EU relations.