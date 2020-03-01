UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Urges Cavusoglu To Resolve Situation Around Sputnik Turkey

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 07:30 PM

Lavrov Urges Cavusoglu to Resolve Situation Around Sputnik Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu on Sunday urged him to resolve the situation around Sputnik Turkey journalists and ensure their safety, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Russian side emphasized the necessity for a speedy resolution of the situation around journalists and employees of the Sputnik news agency in Ankara and ensuring their safety," the statement said.

The remarks came after the incident with three Sputnik Turkey employees in Ankara, who were intimidated late Saturday in their apartments by groups of aggressive people shouting out nationalist slogans.

The journalists were called to stop their professional activity and threatened with violence.

Since Saturday evening, the journalists had been held by police for questioning, and they were released just a short while ago. Earlier in the day, Sputnik Turkey editor in chief, Mahir Boztepe was detained by police and his fate is yet unknown.

