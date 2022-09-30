UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Urges To Take Putin's Phrase About Danger Of Delaying Negotiations Seriously

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2022 | 08:25 PM

Lavrov Urges to Take Putin's Phrase About Danger of Delaying Negotiations Seriously

Russian President Vladimir Putin's phrase that Ukraine's delay in resuming negotiations will make it more difficult to negotiate should be taken seriously, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin's phrase that Ukraine's delay in resuming negotiations will make it more difficult to negotiate should be taken seriously, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We have never refused this (negotiations with Ukraine). The President has repeatedly said this in his speeches over the past months. Let me remind you of his phrase: we do not refuse negotiations, but those who refuse should understand that the longer they pull, the more difficult it will be to negotiate. I am sure that this is a phrase that needs to be taken seriously," Lavrov told the Zvezda broadcaster.

Putin's speech cannot be ignored, the ambassadors of Russia abroad were instructed to spread it as much as possible, including in the UN and other international agencies.

"The speech is such that it is impossible to ignore. We have already instructed all our ambassadors abroad to disseminate it widely, publish it as a document in the UN, OSCE and other international organizations," Lavrov said.

"And I really hope that serious politicians will read it from A to Z, if someone else did not understand something, everything should become absolutely clear for them," the minister said.

