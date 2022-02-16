Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, called on Turkey to contribute to the development of a constructive and responsible response to Russian proposals on security guarantees, the Russian Foreign ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, called on Turkey to contribute to the development of a constructive and responsible response to Russian proposals on security guarantees, the Russian Foreign ministry said.

"The key topics of the international agenda were discussed. Lavrov told about the ongoing work to promote Russia's initiatives to ensure long-term legal guarantees of security in Europe. The minister called on Turkey to contribute to the development of a constructive and responsible response to Russia's proposals," the statement says.

Lavrov emphasized the unacceptability of the actions of the West, leading to the accelerated militarization of Ukraine, and the danger of rash development of military-technical cooperation with the Kiev authorities in the current conditions.

"The lack of alternative to strict observance of the Minsk agreements and agreements reached within the framework of the Normandy format and the trilateral contact group was noted," the ministry said.