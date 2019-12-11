UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Urges US To Submit Arms Control Proposals In Concrete Form To Improve Cooperation

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday urged the United States to submit arms control proposals in concrete form to improve cooperation on the matter.

"It will be easier, possibly for us and for other people who the US have in mind, to put this [arms control conditions] on paper for it to be formulated and worded in some way," Lavrov said during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the State Department.

