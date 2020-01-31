Lavrov, US Ambassador to Russia Discuss Prospects of Relations Development - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed the current state of the Russian-US relations and the prospects of their development with the new US ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed the current state of the Russian-US relations and the prospects of their development with the new US ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"They have discussed the state and the prospects of development of the Russian-US relations, and some pressing international problems. Lavrov has expressed hope that the new US ambassador will contribute to normalization and strengthening of our countries' cooperation in different areas," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.