Lavrov, US' Kerry Discuss Climate Issues - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry discussed climate issues and agreed to continue bilateral contacts during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry discussed climate issues and agreed to continue bilateral contacts during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the conversation, issues of Russian-US cooperation in the implementation of the goals of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in connection with the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention [COP26] in Glasgow were touched upon. It was agreed to continue intensive bilateral contacts on climate issues in the context of its discussion by the presidents of Russia and the US at the Geneva summit with an emphasis on the need to build up Russian-American interaction," the ministry said in a statement.

