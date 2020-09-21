UrduPoint.com
Lavrov: US Sanctions Threats To Other States Over Iran Business Would Be No Surprise

Mon 21st September 2020 | 11:35 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Al Arabiya broadcaster he would not be surprised if the United States began threatening other countries with sanctions over dealing with Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Al Arabiya broadcaster he would not be surprised if the United States began threatening other countries with sanctions over dealing with Iran.

Lavrov pointed out that the United States lost the right to initiate any sanctions against Iran when they left the nuclear deal with Tehran.

"[I]f they [the US] continue threatening with sanctions all those who would cooperate with Iran on the firm basis of the strict implementation of the conditions of resolution 2231 then I would not be surprised, because they do these sanctions all over the world, for any reason at all, sometimes even without any reason," Lavrov said.

"I always knew that an elephant is a symbol of the Republican Party but please do not consider the world as a china store," the foreign minister said in a reference to President Donald Trump's party.

When asked if the Russian companies were ready to face the sanctions, Lavrov stressed that "it is absolutely illegitimate to adopt unilateral sanctions not provided by the United Nations Charter."

