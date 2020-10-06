UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Uzbek Foreign Minister Discuss Preparation Of CIS Events -Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 07:10 AM

Lavrov, Uzbek Foreign Minister Discuss Preparation of CIS Events -Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov discussed by phone preparation for the upcoming events in October 2020 within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that on October 5 Lavrov had held a telephone conversation with Kamilov, the foreign minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan - the country presiding over the CIS - a loose association of former Soviet republics - this year.

"An exchange of views took place on the issues of the agendas and preparation of upcoming events in October 2020 within the framework of the Commonwealth," it said.

