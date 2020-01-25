MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Uzbek counterpart, Abdulaziz Kamilov, held a phone conversation, discussing preparations for the upcoming visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

On December 26, Uzbek First Deputy Foreign Minister Ilhomjon Nematov told Sputnik that Mirziyoyev's next visit to Russia was tentatively planned for February 5. Last week, Lavrov visited the central Asian nation where he discussed preparations for Mirziyoyev's visit with the country's officials.

"The parties discussed the results of the recent talks, held by the Russian foreign minister in Tashkent, as well as further steps as part of preparations for the upcoming visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

During the conversation, Lavrov also congratulated Kamilov on the re-appointment as the Uzbek foreign minister.

On Wednesday, Uzbekistan's parliament approved the new cabinet, in which Kamilov retained his post.