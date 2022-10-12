Lavrov, Venezuelan Minister Discussed Joint Projects - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria, at a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, discussed implementation of joint projects and agreed on steps to boost bilateral ties in a number of areas, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The ministers noted the dynamic development of political dialogue and practical cooperation in line with strategic partnership relations. They discussed implementation of joint projects, agreed on steps to build up bilateral ties in various fields," the ministry said.

The sides also "agreed to further strengthen foreign policy coordination in various multilateral formats in the interests of forming a more just, democratic world order based on respect for the principles and norms of international law."