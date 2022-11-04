Lavrov Visits Russian School in Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday visited the Primakov Russian School of Abu Dhabi as part of his Gulf tour, a Sputnik correspondent reported

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday visited the Primakov Russian School of Abu Dhabi as part of his Gulf tour, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The school was opened in September 2022.

It is a branch of the Moscow regional gymnasium named after former Russian prime minister and diplomat Yevgeny Primakov.

Lavrov arrived in the UAE from Jordan earlier in the day. In Abu Dhabi, he held talks with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

On Friday, the minister is also expected to attend the Sir Bani Yas Forum on peace and security for the first time.