Lavrov: Vital to Ensure US Weapons Left in Afghanistan Not Used for Destructive Goals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) It is necessary to make sure that the military equipment left by the United States in Afghanistan after its hectic troop pullout is not used for destructive purposes, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

"We need to make sure that these weapons should not be used for non-constructive goals," Lavrov said at a press conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.