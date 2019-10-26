- Home
- Lavrov Voices Need to Refrain from Undermining Syrian Sovereignty During Talks with Pompeo
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 08:37 PM
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed the need to refrain from steps that undermine the territorial integrity of Syria during a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said
"On October 26, on the American initiative, a telephone conversation took place between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The situation in Syria was discussed," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that Lavrov "emphasized the need to refrain from steps that undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Syria.