Lavrov Voices Need To Refrain From Undermining Syrian Sovereignty During Talks With Pompeo

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 08:37 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed the need to refrain from steps that undermine the territorial integrity of Syria during a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed the need to refrain from steps that undermine the territorial integrity of Syria during a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On October 26, on the American initiative, a telephone conversation took place between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The situation in Syria was discussed," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that Lavrov "emphasized the need to refrain from steps that undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Syria.

