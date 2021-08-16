UrduPoint.com

Lavrov, Wang Discuss Coordination In Connection With Situation In Afghanistan - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, discussed by phone building up of foreign policy coordination of the two countries in connection with the situation in Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

"An exchange of views took place on building up foreign policy coordination, including at the UN, as well as in connection with the latest events in Afghanistan and their impact on the situation in the region," the statement says.

In addition, the ministers discussed the schedule of upcoming bilateral contacts and within the framework of participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and other multilateral formats.

