Lavrov, Wang Discuss Developments in Afghanistan - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, during which the two discussed global and regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The top diplomats met on the sidelines of an international conference dubbed "Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities," held in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent.

"[The sides] exchanged views on topical global and regional issues, including international information security, the situation in Central Asia and the Asia-Pacific region as well as over the Iranian nuclear program.

The special attention was paid to the current situation in Afghanistan," the statement said.

Lavrov and Wang also positively assessed the results of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meeting that took place earlier this week in Dushanbe, confirming their determination to facilitate the Afghan peace process within the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group.

Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence from the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) as international troops are gradually being withdrawn from the country. The troop pullout was one of the points of agreement the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year.