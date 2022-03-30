UrduPoint.com

Lavrov, Wang Note Counterproductiveness Of Western Sanctions Against Russia - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2022 | 12:07 PM

Lavrov, Wang Note Counterproductiveness of Western Sanctions Against Russia - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Ministre Wang Yi have noted the counterproductiveness of illegal unilateral sanctions imposed against Russia by the US and its allies during talks in China, the Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Ministre Wang Yi have noted the counterproductiveness of illegal unilateral sanctions imposed against Russia by the US and its allies during talks in China, the Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov arrived in the Chinese district of Tunxi for talks with his counterpart as part of his two-day visit to the Asian nation. Lavrov briefed Wand on the course of Russia's special operation in Ukraine and the dynamics of the talks with Kiev during the meeting.

"The sides noted the counterproductive nature of the illegal unilateral sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and its satellites," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministers also discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula during the meeting, the statement added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China Visit Kiev United States Asia Satellites

Recent Stories

Dry weather forecast for city

Dry weather forecast for city

1 minute ago
 CM KP Mahmood Khan expresses sorrow over martyrdom ..

CM KP Mahmood Khan expresses sorrow over martyrdom of six Pakistani army personn ..

2 minutes ago
 Closing Session Of Pakistan Navy Maritime Exercise ..

Closing Session Of Pakistan Navy Maritime Exercise Seaspark-2022 Held At Karachi

25 minutes ago
 Sindh governor convey PM Khan’s important messa ..

Sindh governor convey PM Khan’s important message’ to MQM-P

42 minutes ago
 Shine Bright like a Diamond with the Stereo Prism ..

Shine Bright like a Diamond with the Stereo Prism Design of realme 9i

58 minutes ago
 PM to launch electronic passport facility today

PM to launch electronic passport facility today

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.