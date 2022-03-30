Lavrov, Wang Note Counterproductiveness of Western Sanctions Against Russia - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Ministre Wang Yi have noted the counterproductiveness of illegal unilateral sanctions imposed against Russia by the US and its allies during talks in China, the Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, Lavrov arrived in the Chinese district of Tunxi for talks with his counterpart as part of his two-day visit to the Asian nation. Lavrov briefed Wand on the course of Russia's special operation in Ukraine and the dynamics of the talks with Kiev during the meeting.

"The sides noted the counterproductive nature of the illegal unilateral sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and its satellites," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministers also discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula during the meeting, the statement added.