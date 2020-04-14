Russia calls on other countries to refrain from politicizing the coronavirus pandemic and actions taken by the World Health Organization (WHO), Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during an online briefing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Russia calls on other countries to refrain from politicizing the coronavirus pandemic and actions taken by the World Health Organization (WHO), Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during an online briefing.

US President Donald Trump has accused the WHO of bias toward China amid the global health crisis and threatened to cut funding of the organization.

"I would advise against attempts to politicize the coronavirus. This happens not only to WHO, there are also allegations against specific countries," Lavrov said.

According to the foreign minister, the WHO plays an important role in combating the pandemic, and this fact is recognized by the UN resolution and G20 declaration, which was adopted following its recent emergency summit.