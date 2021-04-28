Lavrov Warns Changing Minsk Agreements Could Lead to Massacre in Donbas

Changing the sequence of implementation of the set of measures on Donbas crisis settlement as laid down in the Minsk agreements will lead to a massacre in Ukraine's east, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik

According to the Russian diplomat, the West keeps trying to convince Russia of the need to "soften" the Minsk agreements or change the sequence of the implementation of the set of measures.

"[Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy [says]: I do not like it, well, it should be the other way around, first we will take full control of this territory, including the border with Russia, and then we will deal with elections, the pardon, the special status of these territories .

.. Obviously, if they did this, if someone allowed them to do this, there would be a massacre there in fact," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister slammed Kiev's attempts to promote the need to "reaffirm" the ceasefire in Donbas.

"A couple of weeks ago, the Ukrainian leadership decided it is necessary to revive the ceasefire topic again. This is shameful and reproachful," Lavrov said.