Lavrov Warns Russians Against Sending Students to US in Absence of Bilateral Agreements

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned Russian parents against sending their children for educational programs to the United States since the two countries have no agreements that would protect these kids during their stay there.

His call comes as dozens of Russian school children are stranded in the US due to COVID-19 travel restrictions after having their education program discontinued amid the pandemic. The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that it was unaware of these educational programs.

"We strongly urge all parents to refrain from agreeing to any educational programs [for their children] in the United States unless such trips are secured by international legal agreements, which we unfortunately do not have with the Americans. A wide range of stories emerge with this regard, with the embassies having to tackle them," Lavrov told the Russian Kommersant newspaper in an interview.

According to the minister, 74 Russian school children are now in the US "without the knowledge of the Russian authorities, without the knowledge of anyone other than the families of these children.

"High school students came there under the exchange program, which is being led by the US Department of State, because they created it. We were contacted by the State Department and the families hosting these children during the internship: 'The program is being terminated because of the coronavirus. Please take the children back,'" Lavrov added.

He noted that the ministry had learned about this program just a few days ago, with the embassy now trying to find out the details, including the kids' whereabouts. The Department of State cannot provide full information, according to the minister.

Some of the program's organizers report that a number of host families have asked the kids to leave their homes, Lavrov added.

He recalled that a few years ago, Russia suspended its participation in a US exchange program, FLEX, as a Russian student had not come back home as scheduled after an LGBT couple offered to adopt him, "despite all the obligations of the United States to return children home to their families."