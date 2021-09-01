UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Welcomes Biden's Statement About End Of Operations To 'Remake Other Countries'

Russia welcomes US President Joe Biden's recent statement about "ending an era of major military operations to remake other countries", made on the occasion of withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

"Both US President Joe Biden and French President [Emmanuel] Macron announced, with a gap of practically one or two days, that it is time to be done with ... interference in other countries' domestic affairs, aimed at imposing the Western-style democracy on them," Lavrov told students of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

"We welcome such statements. We have long been calling for learning lessons from the ventures that our Western colleagues launched in the past decades," Lavrov added.

