UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Welcomes Mexico's Plans To Use CELAC Presidency To Boost Bloc's Ties With Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 07:10 AM

Lavrov Welcomes Mexico's Plans to Use CELAC Presidency to Boost Bloc's Ties With Russia

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov welcomed Mexico's plans to use its presidency in the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) to boost the relations between the bloc and Russia.

On Thursday, Lavrov visited Mexico, where he met with his counterpart, Marcelo Luis Ebrard. The Latin American country assumed the CELAC presidency in January.

"We have expressed mutual readiness to promote dialogue between Russia and various traditional associations of Latin American and Caribbean states.

We have paid particular attention to Mexico's presidency in the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, CELAC. We have welcomed plans of our Mexican colleagues to use their presidency to enhance CELAC and boost its external ties, including with our country," Lavrov told reporters after the meeting with Ebrard.

CELAC was created in 2010 in Mexico and serves as a platform to promote regional integration and dialogue between 32 nations in Latin America and the Caribbean region.

Related Topics

Russia Mexico January

Recent Stories

Suroor bin Mohammed, Mansour bin Zayed, Theyab bin ..

5 hours ago

UN official hails UAE&#039;s hosting of tenth Worl ..

6 hours ago

Joshua set for bout at Tottenham: promoter

7 hours ago

Sindh govt to start restoration of Akram canal soo ..

7 hours ago

Israel troops wounded in Jerusalem car-ramming as ..

7 hours ago

Israeli Defense Forces to Boost Presence in West B ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.