(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov welcomed Mexico's plans to use its presidency in the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) to boost the relations between the bloc and Russia.

On Thursday, Lavrov visited Mexico, where he met with his counterpart, Marcelo Luis Ebrard. The Latin American country assumed the CELAC presidency in January.

"We have expressed mutual readiness to promote dialogue between Russia and various traditional associations of Latin American and Caribbean states.

We have paid particular attention to Mexico's presidency in the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, CELAC. We have welcomed plans of our Mexican colleagues to use their presidency to enhance CELAC and boost its external ties, including with our country," Lavrov told reporters after the meeting with Ebrard.

CELAC was created in 2010 in Mexico and serves as a platform to promote regional integration and dialogue between 32 nations in Latin America and the Caribbean region.